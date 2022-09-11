A FAMILY-RUN bakery opened its doors in Cwmbran on Monday.
Pontnewydd Bakery, located at 7 Chapel Street, will be open from 8am until 4pm Monday-Friday, and from 9am until 2pm on Saturdays.
Its first two days were so successful the bakery had to close at 3pm after completely selling out.
The bakery’s sister store - Cornerstone Bakery in Alexandra Road in Newport - has been open for 16 years and run by Tracey Seignot Scott.
Selection of tasty treats available picture: Kyle Seignot
Tracey’s son Kyle Seignot said: “We as a family love running both bakeries because we get to support the local community and also get to know our customers on a personal level.
“We have always wanted a bakery in Cwmbran as we have many customers who used to travel to our Newport branch.
Feast your eyes on the freshly made baguettes available picture: Kyle Seignot
“We sell everything from cakes, pastries, bread, fresh filled rolls, breakfasts, jacket potatoes and cheesecakes.
“These are all made fresh in our Newport store.”
Home made delights picture: Kyle Seignot
Kyle’s partner Venetia Making will run the Cwmbran shop.
