A FAMILY-RUN bakery opened its doors in Cwmbran on Monday.

Pontnewydd Bakery, located at 7 Chapel Street, will be open from 8am until 4pm Monday-Friday, and from 9am until 2pm on Saturdays.

Its first two days were so successful the bakery had to close at 3pm after completely selling out.

The bakery’s sister store - Cornerstone Bakery in Alexandra Road in Newport - has been open for 16 years and run by Tracey Seignot Scott.

Selection of tasty treats available picture: Kyle Seignot

Tracey’s son Kyle Seignot said: “We as a family love running both bakeries because we get to support the local community and also get to know our customers on a personal level.

“We have always wanted a bakery in Cwmbran as we have many customers who used to travel to our Newport branch.

Feast your eyes on the freshly made baguettes available picture: Kyle Seignot

“We sell everything from cakes, pastries, bread, fresh filled rolls, breakfasts, jacket potatoes and cheesecakes.

“These are all made fresh in our Newport store.”

Home made delights picture: Kyle Seignot

Kyle’s partner Venetia Making will run the Cwmbran shop.

