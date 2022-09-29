A NEW group has been formed to save a Cwmbran park, which has suffered from years of neglect plus an increase in vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Last month, Pontnewyyd Park suffered fire damage from behind the pavilion, while drugs and graffiti were also found.

The Friends of Pontnewydd Park group was set up after a successful community event to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The park used to boast a grass tennis court, four hard surface courts, a formal rose garden, a pitch and putt course and a children’s play area.

A neglected Pontnewyyd Park picture: Leanne Morgan

Leanne Morgan, group chairwoman, whose idea it was to bring the community together said: “We have suffered from a series of arson attacks, an electric bike was stolen and set fire to, and a sofa was carried through to the woods in the park and set alight.

“The heroin foils that were found are so disappointing because it means there is hard drug use going on.

“Over the last 10 to 15 years the park has fallen into decline, with the formal planting areas being neglected and overrun by weeds or grass or filled in.

"The pitch and putt green were lost and all the tennis courts lost and the toilet facilities.

Teddy bear picnic ladies: Councillor Susan Morgan, committee member Susan Wheeler and Leanne Morgan picture: Leanne Morgan

“Some people are angry about what’s happened to the park, Torfaen are quite accountable for the neglect, they haven’t invested in the park like they have others in Cwmbran which is disappointing

“We have seen a decrease in anti-social behaviour since the group has been formed because of our visible presence and daily patrols.”

The group now patrol the park twice a day.

Since the jubilee the group have held a further two free community events - a teddy Bears picnic in August and a Music in the Park event in September.

Neglected aerial shot picture: Leanne Morgan

Leanne said: “It’s a beautiful space situated next to the canal, the play area has nothing accessible for disabled children – I think to myself where’s the thought, how is that going to make the child and parent feel.

“My morning starts with the sound of children playing and the birds and I think how lucky we are to have this park and it’s been left to decline.

“The underlying ethos of our group is to connect with the community - we don’t want to make big decisions without asking the community and we plan to have youth and children’s ambassador.

“The initial idea may have been, but I couldn’t have done it without the volunteers – the group has been amazing.

“Two local borough councillors and two community councillors have been keen to support and plan our next events.

Treasurer Rich Hughes on the job picture: Leanne Morgan

“We have some big aspirations, including improving the sport area which is very neglected and also securing funding to provide new play equipment that can be used by all children, particularly those with disabilities.

“The bowls club have also been an amazing partner along with BPC Medics who have supported us by ensuring medical cover at all events since and have paid for the group’s annual public liability insurance so we can go on holding events until the summer of next year.”

The group plan to hold a forest school activity day and Halloween treasure hunt event in the Autumn.

Torfaen council were approached for a comment.