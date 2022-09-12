A GRADE II-listed church in Gwent listed building is to receive extra security to protect it from vandalism and damage from passing HGVs.

The boundary wall at St Tudor’s Church in Mynyddislwyn was knocked down in two places by passing lorries last October, and the church's lychgate was also vandalised last year.

And now, in an effort to combat the problem, the church has received permission to install CCTV this autumn.

St Tudor's Church in the sunlight picture: Elizabeth Tomlin

Church warden Elizabeth Tomlin said: “Every time the wall is knocked down, a feeling of despair is prevalent; ’not again’ is the immediate reaction.

“Apart from the damaged wall usually blocking the road, being part of a Grade II-listed site, it has to be rebuilt in the traditional way, and dry-stone wallers are few and far between nowadays.

“The wall has been knocked down over the past few years at least 14 times.

“So far this year the wall has not been knocked down, but the worst time of the year tends to be the winter when it gets dark and drivers just blindly follow a sat nav, which incidentally is usually a car and not a lorry sat nav.

“As a result of the insistence of police and insurance company that CCTV footage is needed to catch culprits in the act, the church decided that in fact CCTV must be installed in order to try to protect something that belongs to the heritage of this area.”

Outside the church picture: Elizabeth Tomlin

The church has served the community for more than 1,000 years.

Visitors will get the chance to explore the Norman church and tower and inspect the records at the church’s Heritage Open Day later this month.

Ms Tomlin said: “Being a church our doors are obviously open the rest of the year too, but on this day we have the church records available for people to look at baptism, wedding and burial registers.

“There is the possibility of going up the tower, which offers a marvellous view from the top; our organist will be playing most of the day and people can request pieces of music from him.

“There will also be craft stalls selling homemade cakes, fretwork, honey made by beekeepers.”

The Heritage Open Day will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, September 24.