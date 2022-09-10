IF YOU'RE looking to escape to an idyllic private setting - and your wallet is very, very deep - then this home could be for you.

Ruthlin Mill, a four-bedroom detached house, complete with a working water wheel and Swedish log cabin, in Skenfrith, Abergavenny, on a bend in the river Monnow, is on the market.

Abergavenny was voted The Sunday Times second best place to live award in 2019.

This property is for sale with Savills with a guide price of £1,950,000

The original mill dates back to the 1500s and the house itself has been modernised to an exacting standard and is on the market for £1,950,000.

With this property you won’t be short of outside space – this property is set within 13.69 acres of land, including a private woodland with fishing rights, a kitchen garden, formal gardens and grassland.

The working water wheel can be found in the riverside gardens with the river Monnow bisecting the lower gardens.

This property is in a rural setting

You can sit and admire the views in a paved terrace with a timber pergola and brick-built wood-fired oven.

Internally the house has high ceilings with exposed beams and brick details, stone tiled floors and solid wood doors and a matching staircase.

Unwind in the Swedish log cabin

The two-storey home extends to more than 3,100 sq ft whilst the heart of the property is served by the reception area.

A wood burner features in the lounge, the ground floor is equipped with a conservatory, kitchen/dining room, a pantry, utility room and a combined study and cloakroom – all these are accessed from the entrance hall.

Inside the spacious lounge

The solid wood staircase leads you to four double bedrooms with two en suite shower rooms and a family bathroom with free standing bath.

Above the detached double garage and joining utility room features a two-bedroom annexe which has its own patio area, separate access and parking.

This property is on the market with Savills. For more details contact 01242501339