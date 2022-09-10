IF YOU'RE looking to escape to an idyllic private setting - and your wallet is very, very deep - then this home could be for you.

Ruthlin Mill, a four-bedroom detached house, complete with a working water wheel and Swedish log cabin, in Skenfrith, Abergavenny, on a bend in the river Monnow, is on the market.

Abergavenny was voted The Sunday Times second best place to live award in 2019.

South Wales Argus: This property is for sale with Savills with a guide price of £1,950,000This property is for sale with Savills with a guide price of £1,950,000

The original mill dates back to the 1500s and the house itself has been modernised to an exacting standard and is on the market for £1,950,000.

With this property you won’t be short of outside space – this property is set within 13.69 acres of land, including a private woodland with fishing rights, a kitchen garden, formal gardens and grassland.

The working water wheel can be found in the riverside gardens with the river Monnow bisecting the lower gardens.

South Wales Argus: This property is in a rural settingThis property is in a rural setting

You can sit and admire the views in a paved terrace with a timber pergola and brick-built wood-fired oven.

Internally the house has high ceilings with exposed beams and brick details, stone tiled floors and solid wood doors and a matching staircase.

South Wales Argus: Unwind in the Swedish log cabinUnwind in the Swedish log cabin

The two-storey home extends to more than 3,100 sq ft whilst the heart of the property is served by the reception area.

A wood burner features in the lounge, the ground floor is equipped with a conservatory, kitchen/dining room, a pantry, utility room and a combined study and cloakroom – all these are accessed from the entrance hall.

South Wales Argus: Inside the spacious lounge Inside the spacious lounge

The solid wood staircase leads you to four double bedrooms with two en suite shower rooms and a family bathroom with free standing bath.

Above the detached double garage and joining utility room features a two-bedroom annexe which has its own patio area, separate access and parking.

This property is on the market with Savills. For more details contact 01242501339