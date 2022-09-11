UKRAINIAN refugees in Gwent were able to connect with each other at a special picnic in Pontypool last Saturday.

Pontypool Park hosted the picnic for around 100 families, individuals and sponsors, which included a buffet, various sporting activities and a free trip to Torfaen Museum.

Torfaen Council’s Regional Community Cohesion team, who organised the event, is supporting 81 refugees living in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent as part of the family visa, individual sponsor or super sponsor schemes.

The team is also supporting the Welsh Government's Welcome Centre in Ebbw Vale.

Ukrainian refugees coming together in Pontypool picture: Torfaen Council

Ukrainian refugees coming together in Pontypool picture: Torfaen Council

Ukrainian National, Nataliya Tatarenko, who helps refugees at the welcome centre, said: "It was good to speak to other Ukrainians who came to Wales through the super sponsorship scheme and are not yet with their sponsor families.

"We shared a nice walk in the park and visited the museum and hopefully we can do something like this again."

The cohesion team is planning to arrange a second get-together over Christmas.

Cllr David Davies, executive member for adult services and housing, said: "It was fantastic to see people enjoying themselves, but it was emotional on times, especially when people from the same parts of Ukraine swapped their experiences of the war.

"It was humbling to listen to the experiences of those individuals and families who have escaped the conflict.

"I would like to thank the team who arranged the event and Torfaen Sports Development, Torfaen Leisure Trust, Torfaen Museum Trust and K-Dee Catering who all offered their support."

Helen Jenkins, from Cwmbran expressed that it was an easy decision for her to become a sponsor because she imagined being in their situation and having half an hour to pack their prized possessions.

The Welsh Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme connects families, couples and individuals fleeing the war in Ukraine homes with people in Wales who have offered to be sponsors.