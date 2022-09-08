A MOSQUE in Newport will hold a special prayer for the Queen, who is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral, tonight.
The Imam at the Islamic Society For Wales Qasr e Abu Talib (AS) mosque in Victoria Road, Newport, will lead a prayer for the health of the Queen, while children, Islamic school children and women have said their own prayers.
All the Queen’s children have gathered or are travelling to her Scottish estate near Aberdeen.
Islamic school children with Mubarak Ali, Iaam Azar with teachers Irshad Bibi and Shamim Abbas picture: Mubarak Ali
Mubarak Ali, secretary for Islamic Society for Wales, said: “She is well respected by our members and across the world.
“I have grown up with her, I was born in Pakistan and have been here since 1966.
"This situation very worrying and sad.
“She is like a motherly, aunty figure to me and the world.”
Mr Ali was invited to the Queen’s Garden party five years ago with his wife which he described as “absolutely fantastic.”
