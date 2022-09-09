A NEWPORT man who has been collecting royal memorabilia for 22 years and has more than 900 items has paid tribute to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday, Thursday, September 8, aged 96, having sat on the throne for 70 years.

Someone who has been closely following the monarch's reign is Michael Perkins, from Malpas, who has what he believes is Wales' largest collection of royal memorabilia.

"I've got books, cups, plates, I’ve got a piece of her diamond wedding anniversary cake, one of the milk bottles from Buckingham Palace – everything you can think of I have," he said.

Michael Perkins' home royal memorabilia collection picture: Michael Perkins

Michael Perkins' home royal memorabilia collection picture: Michael Perkins

“I admired the Queen so much, it grew from me buying a mug to me now having a storage locker.

“I have a couple of rare mugs which were limited edition – some are a limited number of 10, I have a mug for the great fire at Windsor Castle from November 21, 1992.

“From the Queen’s visit to Cyprus in 1993 I have a mug, and a set of memorabilia which is a bowel, dish and a mug to commemorate the royal tour of the Queen’s Father and Mother trip to Australia in 1949.

“That tour was cancelled because the king was ill so a lot of the memorabilia got smashed up.”

The older pieces of Mr Perkins' memorabilia were collected through research.

From the Diamond Wedding Anniversary picture: Michael Perkins

From the Diamond Wedding Anniversary picture: Michael Perkins

In 2002 Mr Perkins had the chance to see the Queen in person, when he took the day off college to see her in Dolau, Powys, during her Golden Jubilee Tour.

Mr Perkins said: “She was such an amazing, iconic figure and she meant so much to me.

“We all knew it was going to happen, but you feel shocked – I think things will change now we have a king.

“I wish Charles all the best and I send him my sympathies

"I’ve had people ringing me asking if I’m alright because they know how much the Queen meant to me.”