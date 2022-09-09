TWICE a year for the past 70 years deserving people across the Commonwealth have been named in the Queen's Birthday and New Year Honours.
And some of those who were given accolades during Elizabeth II's 70-year reign have paid tribute to the monarch.
Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly, who was made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list earlier this year, said: “To be recognised by her Majesty in the Jubilee Birthday Honours was one of the greatest of privileges.
“Her Majesty is one of the most remarkable people, steadfast and true to her nation and the Commonwealth and all our thoughts are very much with the Royal Family at this most difficult time.”
Chief Constable Pam Kelly picture: Pam Kelly
Steven Reynolds, company director for Maxime Cinema Blackwood, was made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2018, said: “Like everyone I am very saddened by the news.
“The day of my visit to the Palace and humour of Prince William and of the Queen will remain with me.”
Steven Reynolds picture: Blackwood Maxime Cinema
In a twitter post, footballer, Gareth Bale MBE said: “Heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.
“Rest in Peace Your Majesty.”
