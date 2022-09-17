A BLACKWOOD actor, author, talk show host and LGBT activitist has spoken about the relentless bulling he went through at school which has had knock-on effects in his adult life.

Scott McGlynn, who identifies as LGBT and boasts an impressive 263,000 followers on Instagram, suffered bullying throughout his time at secondary school, starting in year 7.

Mr McGlynn has been going into schools alongside charity Just Like Us to help young people who identify as LGBT+.

Mr McGlynn has turned his bullying experiences into a positive thing by helping young people picture: Scott McGlynn

Mr McGlynn, 35, said: “I was totally alone, I felt like the loneliest person around.

“I had to travel by bus or train to school, I would go early to miss the busy train with all the school kids.

“After school I would try and escape out of school first or stay late to miss the other children, I did that from age 12.

“I suffered anxiety and depression from it – it was five terrible years of my life.

“It is really nice to meet and relate to people who are going through or have been through things I went through.”

Mr McGlynn was born in Cardiff in 1987, moving to Barry and attended school in Penarth.

He started secondary school in 1998 and the bullying he endured has affected his adult life.

Mr McGlynn has suffered mental health issues as a result picture: Scott McGlynn

Mr McGlynn said: “I didn’t speak at school – to this day my speaking isn’t the best.

“I was called all the names under the sun, people would call me a girl, queer or puffgate – the teachers didn’t know how to deal with verbal bullying.

“I didn’t have any support – I am trying to use my platform to be there for people.

“I am a big believer that all bullying is wrong and am shocked at how regular bullying happens.”

Mr McGlynn expressed that the years of bullying has helped him develop a thick skin against people who troll him today.

Currently Mr McGlynn is in the works of launching series two of Acne Uncovered – an IGTV series on skincare.

Mr McGlynn suffered from acne prone skin growing up and still experiences breakouts.

The Gwent actor has two skin shows - Celebrity Skin Talk and Acne Uncovered picture: Scott McGlynn

Mr McGlynn said: “I used to pay hundreds on skin care – I used to get paid weekly and would spend all my money on something a celebrity wore in a magazine.

“I was sold by the celebrity wearing it and I didn’t check whether it worked for me.

“I would urge people to not buy products because of the name and do your research into whether it will help your skin.

“I’ve worked with brands and learnt the science – I know what works for me now.

“I use different cleansers, now we’re coming into winter I use more richer moisturises get some serums in there because my skin gets drier.”