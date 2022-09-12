A SERVICE of remembrance will be held in Cwmbran for Queen Elizabeth II.

The service will be at Cwmbran Cenotaph this Wednesday at 6.30pm where residents will be able to come together at Daisy Park to pay tribute to her Majesty.

Reverend Marion will lead the prayers and the Cenotaph gates will be open for those wishing to light candles or leave flowers.

People's tributes to the Queen at Cwmbran Cenotaph picture: Belinda Bright

Attendee Belinda Bright’s late husband received an MBE from the Queen.

Ms Bright said: “People have been coming to the Cenotaph all week, this will bring the community together to reflect, say prayers for the Queen’s life and the Gudies are also coming.

“My late husband Roy Green had his MBE from the Queen in 1994, he had it for 30 years charity work and employment.

Roy Green receiving his MBE from the Queen picture: Belinda Bright

“As our son was due a week before I had to stay at The Goring Hotel and his mam, and a friend went to the palace.

“He had muscular dystrophy and attended several garden parties as well.

“His two children have MBE after their father’s name on their birth certificates.”

Roy and Belinda’s daughter was born in 1997 with Roy sadly passing in 2000. Post box in Cwmcarn picture: Belinda Bright

In a touching tribute a post box in Cwmcarn features a knitting of the Queen and a crown.