A COUPLE who met on a Facebook group for walking enthusiasts got engaged in one of the most romantic settings imaginable.

Samantha Price from Abertillery and Roger Taylor from Cardiff got engaged last Tuesday at the most romantic of settings at 'Waterfall Country' in Pontneddfechan, in the Vale of Neath.

The outdoorsy couple met on the Walking in Wales Facebook group, and have been together for one year.

They were out on a walk when Mr Price got on one knee at a waterfall they had last visited at Christmas.

The moment Mr Taylor got down on one knee picture: Samantha Price

Miss Price, a dental nurse, said: “I used to do a lot of solo walks and dips on my own before I met Roger, people post where they go and if anyone wants a walking buddy.

“Roger commented on my post, neither of us were looking for anything, just company on a walk, things progressed, and we hit it off really well.

“I want to thank the group for being there, it’s like a community and it brought Roger into my life.

"It’s a unique way of meeting someone and I’ve never met anyone like Roger, he’s so special.

“The setting was perfect but it I was shocked.

The loved up couple picture: Samantha Price

“We’ve been talking about marriage, but I didn’t know he was going to do it then, we always go walking and cold water dipping it’s the normal for us.

"We set up the camera like we always do because we always take photos when we go, and I wasn’t expecting Roger to go down on one knee.

“We go off the beaten track sometimes we find new waterfalls.”

Currently the couple do not live together, but are planning to move in together.

Pontneddfechan waterfall country Glyn Neath picture: Samantha Price

Mr Taylor, a driver, designed a bespoke ring to match Miss Price’s personality.

“Sam’s favourite colour is green, and I made sure that there is green stones," he said. "It looks like leaves because we’re outdoorsy people.

“The design and making of the ring took two months.

“We’re very well connected we know everything about each other, we’re practically the same person, Sam is just awesome.

“We go walking and cold water dipping twice a week on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“It’s been hard work keeping it from Sam - I’m rubbish with secrets.”

The couple are enjoying their engagement bubble and plan to get married in a couple of years.