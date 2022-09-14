A LITTLE girl who had to learn how to walk again after a devastating car crash has made "an amazing recovery".

Alice, who was 18 months at the time, suffered a fractured spine between the first and second vertebrae in her neck when a driver ploughed into the car being driven by mum Magda Polinska in November last year.

She was taken to the paediatric intensive care unit at the Children's Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where doctors feared she may not pull through - and if she did that she would be left paralysed.

She was sedated and put in halo traction to keep her completely still. And after 12 weeks of treatment she was finally able to take her first steps unaided.

Mum Magda suffered a broken wrist and facial injuries, while big sister Maya, who was two at the time, suffered a broken arm and bruising following the crash, which happened on the A467 near Aberbeeg at 6.40pm on Tuesday, November 30.

Alice and Maya picture: Magda Polinska

Ms Polinska, of Cwmbran, said: “Seeing Alice in hospital afterwards is something that will remain with me.

“She went from a happy, smiling and inquisitive toddler to one laid up in hospital for several months with us not knowing what the future may hold for our family.

“To be told that your baby has been seriously injured and may not survive, or if they do they may be paralysed, is something no parent wants to hear.

“It was an awful time for us. Alice and Maya are like peas in a pod and Maya not having her little sister around also really affected her."

Thanking the emergency services and health workers who had treated her and her family, she added: “Alice has made an amazing recovery and we’re so proud of the determination she has shown. However, despite this she does still face challenges and things aren’t back to normal.

“Alice will continue to have regular appointments to review and monitor her progress.”

Matthew Lane, 39, from Abergavenny, who was driving the VW Golf which crashed into Ms Polinska's car, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and a count of possessing a Class C drug, unprescribed Diazepam. Earlier this month he was jailed for two years, and banned from driving for five years.

Following the collision, Ms Polinska instructed serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help the family access the specialist support and rehabilitation they require because of their injuries.

Alice and Maya have a close relationship picture: Magda Polinska

She said: “What happened to us shows that anyone’s life can be changed in a split-second by others not taking care on the roads.

“We just hope that by speaking out we can make others be aware of the consequences their actions can have and the need to obey the law.”

Deborah Rose, the expert serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell’s Cardiff office, said: “The seriousness of what happened can’t be downplayed, with doctors initially fearing that Alice may not recover.

"While Alice has shown tremendous courage and fight to defy the odds, she still faces many challenges to overcome her injuries the best she can."