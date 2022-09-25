A GWENT business which employs more than 50 people is celebrating a quarter century in South Wales.

Energizer Auto UK, which produces 700 automotive fragrance and appearance products from fuel additives to car wash products across 43 different countries, is celebrating 25 years at its base in Ebbw Vale.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething visited the facility to celebrate their birthday and reaffirm its partnership with the Welsh Government.

Mr Gething said: “Supporting businesses like this one to adapt, grow their workforce and develop skills is essential to our ambitions for a more prosperous Welsh economy post-pandemic.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething at Energizer Auto UK picture: Welsh Government

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething at Energizer Auto UK picture: Welsh Government

“The Flexible Skills Programme is central to this.

“The Welsh Government is committed to changing people’s lives for the better and ensuring no one is left behind.”

The Flexible Skills Programme helps employers develop their staffs technical, professional and leadership skills.

Energizer works with Coleg Gwent to create new work experience and job opportunities in the local area and has links with the Valleys Innovation Showcase for Technological Advancement (VISTA) to share best practice with local employers.

Mark Thomas, plant manager for Energizer said: “With so much uncertainty and volatility in the current economic climate it’s great to be celebrating this significant milestone.

“The team in Rassau have worked hard to increase efficiency while becoming more responsive to fluctuations in demand, this has led to considerable growth over the last two years.

“With the advent of this growth the plant has had to adapt and change.

“The Welsh Government’s Flexible Skills Programme has been an important part of upskilling and preparing the workforce.

“On behalf of Energizer and our staff I would like the thank the economy minister Vaughan Gething for making time to visit our site, marking 25 years of operations in South Wales.”