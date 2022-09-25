A DISUSED factory which has laid empty for three years has become the target of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

The building in Tredegar Terrace, Crosskeys, has been empty since the Flying Service left three years ago - and since then it has become a magnet for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Most recently, a fire was lit at the building last week.

Smoke coming from the building picture: Lynne – Marie Lane

Lynne–Marie Lane, who lives opposite the factory on the Newtown Industrial Estate, said: “Kids have smashed every window in the building – last week you could hear them smashing thing.

“Fires are lit at least once a week, either in the building or directly behind.

“Lorries have been going in and dumping dirt – the fire engine couldn’t get up the back of the building last week.

Dumped dirt outside the building picture: Lynne – Marie Lane

“I wish perhaps it would burn to the ground – I have complained numerous times, and nothing is done.

“Something will be done when someone is killed, the fire brigade said its ready to collapse.”

Ms Lane has lived opposite the factory for 36 years and has long been concerned about the impact of the condition of the building and the anti–social behaviour.

A fence surrounds the perimeter of the building, but Ms Lane said this is not enough.

The factory in disrepair picture: Lynne – Marie Lane

“It would be better if it was boarded up because it isn’t properly secured," she said.

“Even the frames out of the windows have been taken out in some places.

“We have to look out on that every single day, I would never be able to sell this house because no one would want to look out onto that.

“I’ve had enough, there is only so much you can take – myself and the neighbours all feel the same.

“I understand I live on an industrial estate, but we shouldn’t have to live like this.”

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 6.40pm on Friday, September 16, 2022, we received reports of a fire on Newtown Industrial Estate in Crosskeys.

“A crew from Abercarn attended the scene and a stop message was received at approximately 7.12pm.”