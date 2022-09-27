Torfaen council have introduced a plan to help eligible households combat winter fuel prices.

A one-off £200 payment will be given to those eligible, Torfaen council is currently identifying those who are entitled.

Within the first week of the scheme 8,000 households are expected to automatically receive the payment.

People across the country are feeling the pinch with rising prices picture: Torfaen Council

People across the country are feeling the pinch with rising prices picture: Torfaen Counci

Applications for the scheme have opened those who do not receive a letter by 7 October 2022 but believe they are eligible are encouraged to apply online via the Torfaen Council webisite by 28 February 2023.

The payment is in addition to the UK Government £400 Energy Bill rebate and the Winter Fuel Payment normally paid to pensioners.

The council aims to make all payments within 30 days of receiving a valid application and payments can be claimed for both on or off – grid fuel.