Animals have found themselves the luxury of new homes at a farm in Barry.

Visitors and animals will now be able to enjoy new facilities at Amelia Trust Farm in Barry.

Volunteers from Barratt Developments swapped houses for coops and pens this summer.

The donkey paddocks, chicken coops and a petting area for small animals were all upgraded.

Geraint Phillips, David Kelland, Gemma Watkins and James Jackson picture: Charlotte Long

Geraint Phillips, David Kelland, Gemma Watkins and James Jackson picture: Charlotte Lon

Karen Turnbull, director at Amelia Trust Farm, said: “As a charity, not only do we want to be a countryside escape for our locals and visitors, but we also want to provide sanctuary for the people that need us most.

“During term-time, we run a programme for young people who are struggling in mainstream education — perhaps because they have suffered abuse or neglect or are statemented with neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD or autism.

“Thanks to the generosity of Barratt and other local suppliers, we can continue to support the community during this new school term, within an excellent environment.”

Amelia Trust Farm provide therapeutic support to disadvantaged and vulnerable people in a care farm setting.

Happy horses at their new home picture: Charlotte Long

Happy horses at their new home picture: Charlotte Long

Local suppliers teamed up to completes the works: Andrew Meakin, provided labour, materials and project management; Remix, supplied concrete for the fences and coop; Polypipe, supplied rainwater goods for the maintenance work; Randalls, repaired roadways on the farm and Jewson, provided additional materials.

David Kelland, operations director for Barratt South Wales, said: “Not only is voluntary work a crucial way to give back to the local communities we build in — it is also important for the wellbeing of our staff, allowing them time away from their desks to make a difference to charities which are important to them.

“Encouraging communities to connect with nature is a big part of our agenda at Barratt Homes — so, volunteering with Amelia Trust Farm, and thereby supporting a countryside sanctuary for people in south-east Wales, felt like a natural choice.”