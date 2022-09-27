Nothing quite starts the countdown to Christmas like Strictly Come Dancing and last weekend fans were treated with some Welsh scenery on the hit BBC One show.

Five-time Paralympian gold medallist Ellie Simmonds was filmed swimming in Blaenavon’s Keeper’s Pond alongside her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The pond was featured in the launch show where each celebrity films an introductory video and meets their professional partner.

Ellie Simmonds swimming at Keeper's Pond

Ellie and Nikita swam some lengths together and tested out the swimmer’s dance moves.

The swimmer was born with achondroplasia dwarfism and is the first dwarf star to appear on the show.

In the video Ellie said: “Yes I’m small but I can do everything anyone else can.”

Ellie Simmonds called Wales her 'second home'

Ellie also explained that a lot of her happiest days were spent in Wales after being based there during the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games and how excited she was to start her dancing journey.

The swimmer spent much of her teenage years in Swansea and called Wales her 'second home' after moving from her hometown of Walsall.

Ellie scored 26 points for her cha cha cha on Saturday landing her joint 6th on the leader board.