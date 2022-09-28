Cwmbran bandstand has been demolished leading to residents voicing their frustration.

The demolition began last week when the bandstand was surrounded by fencing and scaffolding.

Rhiannon Jones, whose office overlooked the once bandstand, said: “The bandstand has been an iconic part of the town centre for a long time.

Where the bandstand used to be picture: Rhiannon Jones

“It’s a shame to see such a beautiful piece of history disappear.

“Especially to make room for outside seating for a new restaurant.”

LCP acquired the Cwmbran centre earlier this year.

A spokesperson for LCP, said: “The previous owners had carried out a public consultation on proposed improvement works of both Gwent Square and Monmouth Square.

“Within that is the proposal to remove the little-used bandstand, while the weathervane, which on the top, would be retained for use elsewhere within the centre as a piece of local heritage.

“With Carro Lounge having committed to opening in the former Square Inn, Gwent Square, the plans are to remove the existing bandstand as part of a refresh of that part of the centre.”

Signs for a new restaurant in Cwmbran Centre picture: Rhiannon Jones

Dave Chantry said: “I think it’s a terrible idea to remove it or not to move it somewhere else in town.

“I know it would have needed refurbishing anyway but why not have it incorporated into the new area as a sheltered seating area?

“Seems even more ludicrous given there will be outdoor seating there anyway and if there’s no shelter then nobody will go into the wet.”

The ambitious plans to reform Gwent Square was first discussed in 2018 which included new lighting, street furniture and colourful changes to some buildings.

Artist impression to refurbish Gwent Square in Cwmbran Centre picture: M&G Real Estate

Lia Jones said: “The bandstand was a well-known centre point for the area.

“I really wish it had been kept in the design for the area, they should have relocated it instead of getting rid of it all together.”