A Gwent family have achieved their seventh Guiness World Record putting their name into the history books and appeared on a Channel 4 show.

Kevin Fortey from Cwmbran received confirmation on Sunday that they had secured a new world record for their potato plant – beating their previous record set in August 2022.

On Friday the record-breaking potato, only just fitting in the car, made the journey up to Malvern from Cwmbran – where the championships are held.

The potato measured an astounding 9.3406 ft.

Impressive picture: Kevin Fortey

Speaking on the secret to their giant vegetables Mr Fortey said: “The secret is down to determination, dedication, a supportive family and having the right tools for the job.

“Skill, a little luck and research helps to pave the way for continued success. Imparting our wisdom and knowledge ensures that absolutely anyone can do this, and everyone is welcome to join our forever growing community.

“As a family, following the massive boom in growing your own during the pandemic, I aimed to secure a piece of history for us, and this is now our 7th Guinness World Record

“It’s an amazing achievement especially showcasing our growing skills to a worldwide audience as well as thousands of visitors to the Malvern Autumn Show.

“It's a fitting tribute to our dad who started off these Championships at the former Mill Tavern pub in Cwmbran all those years ago."

A sea of giant vegetables picture: Kevin Fortey

The contest had over 550 entries and was measured by Martyn Davis, a Guiness World Records recognised professional consultant and overall judge for the championships.

Mr Fortey explained that the winning plant has been growing since May with the help of their magic potion of Instant Compost Tea and Mycorgiantveg along with Plant Start from Vitalink.

Last Tuesday Mr Fortey appeared on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch with Denise Van Outen and Steph McGovern in Leeds Dock to showcase their giant vegetables alongside growers Peter Glazebrook and Graham.

Mr Fortey said: “It was a surreal experience, I filmed with Denise as a child on Big Breakfast and Steph on BBC Breakfast and it was an amazing feeling linking up with both presenters.

Mr Fortey and Denise Van Outen picture: Kevin Fortey

“The piece was linked to launch for the Malvern Autumn Show with ticket sales spiralling after the piece on air, I was put forward by Guinness World Records following a video I took part in with them last year and our continuing World record breaking successes.

“We've got another record we're aiming for over the Winter Months and hopefully we can bring that record over to Wales.

“Our Giant Vegetables are grown Hydroponically in a range of systems from the GoGro, Quadgrow and Vivigrow all of which need a special tool from New Zealand called Blulab and a variety of specially formulated nutrients.

“The potato was grown inside the Keder Greenhouse with a little heat at the start of the season and nurtured right through to the UK National Giant Vegetable Championships this weekend. Growing in a specially formulated mixture.”

Mr Fortey is now looking at alternative heating options due to the energy crisis.