Many streets in Caerphilly are plunged into complete darkness when streetlights are turned off leaving many residents feeling unsafe to go out at night.

Plaid Cymru revealed that four–fifths of communities in Caerphilly have their lights turned off at midnight.

The average percentage of lights turned off in wards is 78 per cent with 90 per cent the highest in New Tredegar, where 780 of the 865 lights are switched off during the early hours.

Councillor Lindsay Whittle, leader of the Plaid Cymru group, said: “While, thankfully, we don’t have many incidents of people being attacked there many are afraid to go out at night.

“Yes, we fear for the elderly, yes, we fear for the women, yes, we fear for the children, but this is an issue that affects us all.

“Every victim of crime suffers but so do their families. Imagine the knock on the door by police, all because we turned the lights off and did nothing to restore them.

“This needs to change and with the dark nights ahead what better time.”

Councillor Gary Enright collated a breakdown of the impact of Labour’s Great Switch–Off.

The streetlights have been turned off at midnight as part of Labours Great Switch – Off picture: Charlotte Bishop

Councillor Enright said: “In neighbouring authorities like Cardiff residential areas still have their streetlights on in the early hours – why does Labour continue to penalise those in Caerphilly?

“They’ve got their priorities all wrong.

“The council should really be looking closely at public safety and concerns that people feel unsafe. “Imagine having the walk home through that, when you physically cannot see your hand in front of you, say having finished a late-night shift.”

Plaid Cymru’s deputy leader Charlotte Bishop has launched an online petition calling for streetlights to be turned back on.

Councillor Bishop said: “Caerphilly council pushed up council tax this year despite our warnings about the impact on residents. They’ve also got £180m lying in balances – time they used some of it to put the lights back on.

“Of course, low energy lights have been fitted in street lights over the years so the cost implications will be lower. The police presence on our streets is not what it was so people need some reassurance in these difficult times so let’s get the lights back on.”

A spokesperson for Caerphilly Council said: "These arrangements have been in place for a number of years in Caerphilly and are similar to lighting arrangements in other council areas."

Labour were approached for a comment.