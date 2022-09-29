A gas leak in Cwmcarn has been left for over a week, according to residents.

Residents on Park Street complained that they could smell gas leaking but Wales and West Utilities, who attended the scene, say there is ‘no danger'.

Holes have been made in the floor and yellow markings have been made where the gas leak is supposed to be.

Jane Laurence, a Park Street resident, said: “They’ve left it over a week and done nothing about it, - the whole street could blow up.

Jane Laurence on Park Street picture: Jane Laurence

“They would be back within 1-2 days and they said the leak is because the link in the bend of the road between Park Street and George Street has become loose.

“There’s gas leaking, it is stronger smelling in the morning and evening, and I can now smell it coming up to the house.

“George street has a reputation so I don’t think they can be bothered, it’s dangerous there could be an explosion.

“Children are out playing; someone could get badly hurt, it’s a family area and say someone puts a cigarette down there.”

Markings made on Park Street picture: Jane Laurence

Alun Fletcher, Wales & West Utilities operational manager for Cwmcarn, said: “We were called to a smell of gas outside a property in Park Street, Cwmcarn last Thursday (22 Sept) and sent an engineer to investigate.

“On arrival, we found a minor gas leak at the bottom of the driveway and have scheduled it for repair.

“This leak is very small and is being regularly monitored.

“It does not pose a safety concern.

“Remember, if you ever smell gas, or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, you can call us on 0800 111 999 and our engineers will be there to help any time of day or night.”