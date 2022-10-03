Tributes have been paid to Glyn Griffiths, a Blaenavon rugby club legend.

Glynn served Forgeside RFC for over 30 years as a committee member and as a club treasurer, the club expressed he ‘came with the furniture.’

In a Facebook post the club announced their sadness to hear of Glynn’s passing which was met with a sea of comments and condolences.

Tributes have been paid to Glyn Griffiths picture: Forgeside RFC

Liam Cowells, club secretary, said: “He could be found helping around the social club most days and finishing his night off with his favourite tipple, a double courvoisier brandy.

“Glynn was known for his long goodbyes when leaving the club.

“He would often take time in saying goodnight to each and every person individually who was frequenting there on a particular evening.

“It’s very said that we now have to say one last goodbye to him.

“We hope his family find comfort in how well he was thought of in the club and the wider community of Blaenavon and Forgeside.

“He will be remembered for years to come by us as a stalwart of the club, but most importantly as a friend to many.

“RIP Glyn.”

Forgeside RFC held a minute of silence at their first home league of the season on Saturday against Magor RFC to remember Glyn.

Forgeside's first home game was met with a minute silence for Glyn picture: Forgeside RFC

In a Facebook post Sharon Price said: “Aww no so sad to hear this, he was a lovely man and a true gent.

“Always had a laugh when I used to work in the club many happy memories.

“RIP Glyn my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.”

Glyn’s funeral will take place on Tuesday 11 October.