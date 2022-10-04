A PUB in Cwmbran has caught the attention of a pair of YouTube stars for its delicious vegan food which they recommended to almost a million of the followers.

A pub in Cwmbran has featured on a Raya and Louis’ YouTube channel, the pair have over a million Instagram followers and 126,000 subscribers on their joint YouTube channel.

The video labelled: ‘We found the best vegan British food’ included The Queen Inn on Upper Cwmbran Road.

The pub has a full plant menu which aims to have all the comfort foods of a traditional pub menu.

Kitchen manager Katy Owens with Raya and Louis picture: Ryan Edwards

Ryan Edwards, one of the owners from The Queen Inn, said: “It was really cool, quite a few of my staff knew who they were as he’s a big YouTuber in the UK for over 10 years.

“It’s awesome to start getting recognition from nig names and we’ve loved the amount of support we’ve had from locals and people traveling from all over the UK and some even further.

“We loved their review and especially happy that our homemade ch*cken and leek pie tasted like Louis’ childhood, after he’s waited so many years to try it again.

“Being able to offer such innovative dishes featuring products like Juicy Marbles is definitely something we take pride in, and we’re always excited to offer more mind-blowing products as they’re made available.”

Louis outside The Queen Inn picture: Louis Cole

The video saw the pair sampling different vegan menus across the country.

Louis described the ch*cken and leek pie as ‘flawless’, the video has nearly 20,000 views.

Alongside Cwmbran Raya and Louis visited Brighton’s No Catch and The Greenwood Tree in the New Forest.

Louis also has his own YouTube channel called 'FunForLewis' which has nearly two million subscribers.