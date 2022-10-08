An Ebbw Vale business that started in a man’s kitchen has grown to them opening their fourth South Wales office and winning a string of awards.

Candour Talent was stared at Matthew Burkitt’s kitchen counter in 2016 with the ambition to change people’s lives.

The recruitment agency currently has offices in Ebbw Vale, Blackwood and Newport and will open their new office in Bridgend.

Matthew Burkitt, Managing Director picture: Chloe Meredith

Chloe Meredith, marketing assistant, said: “For a local MSME Business, we are proud of the rapid growth we are making and to be able to compete with some of the largest recruitment companies nationally and getting our name out there.

“Matthew is driven by making a difference to the people and businesses Candour supports and very passionate about making a difference to the local community and economy.

"We were the third fastest growing company in the whole of Wales.

Candour Talent team picture: Chloe Meredith

“We have been announced as finalists in this years 2022 SME National Business Awards in the category Best Customer Service, finalist in the Tiara Recruitment Awards in the category The Parasol Temporary Recruitment Company of the Year and Matthew has been announced as a finalist in the category Service Industries Entrepreneur of the Year.”

The business has grown from employing one member of staff in 2016 to 17.

At the Fast Growth 50 in October 2021 Candour Talent won ‘The fastest growing business in the South Wales Valley’ and ‘Fastest growing business in the Finance & Professional services'.

The agency are currently supporting Hospice of the Valleys, Chloe expressed that they aim to ‘give back locally in South Wales by supporting local sports teams and charities'.