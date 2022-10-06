A new handmade clothing studio has opened in Cwmbran at Springvale Industrial Estate.

The handmade garments are all made to order with each piece being cut using pattern templates and sewn using industrial sewing machines.

Starting as a hobby whilst she was on maternity leave, business owner and fashion entrepreneur Rhiannon Lewis created Jacob’s Boutique from her home studio in Cwmbran in 2019.

Rhiannon inside her studio picture: Rhiannon Lewis

Rhiannon said: “I never dreamt it would turn into a successful business.

“I taught myself to sew, I had zero experience before I started but through YouTube, books, education and family I managed to create my wonderful business.

“We have lots of machines to enable us to create a variety of garments and finish them to a very high standard.

“We also have a heat press machine to create awesome vinyl transfers and an embroidery machine in house.

“Everything we create is done here in Cwmbran.”

The products available include vinyl printing, embroidery and branded workwear picture: Rhiannon Lewis

Opening in July, the studio offers alternative fashion for babies and toddlers along with collections for children and adults.

The inspiration behind the name ‘Jacob’s Boutique is Rhiannon’s son Jacob.

Rhiannon said: “Everything I am creating here is for a better more stable future for him.

“To be honest the name was create on a whim for a Facebook page and it stuck.

“He gets very proud that the business is named after him, and he isn’t afraid to shout it from the roof tops when we are out.

“Over the years I have become more and more passionate about my business, I wanted to open my own studio as a steppingstone to employ a member of staff, grow the business and to create a space for sewing and craft workshops.

“Next on the list is a high street store.

Sneak peak into the new studio picture: Rhiannon Lewis

“The increase in space with the new studio will allow us to host larger group workshops, sharing our knowledge and skills with the residents, businesses and hobbyists.

“We care deeply about our community and those who want to be part of a fun environment with no judgement and lots of passion"

The regular workshops teach groups and individuals the skills needed to create handmade design pieces and include craft sessions, wreath making and upcycling of clothes.