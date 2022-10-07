The cost-of-living crisis is taking its on toll on everyone with 1,000 public sector workers going without meals and hundreds forced into selling their possessions, according to UNISON

The survey represents tens of thousands of public sector worker in Wales.

The union is preparing to host a rally against the crisis in the centre of Cardiff and are launching a ballot of health workers for industrial action following a derisory pay award.

Vanessa, a kitchen assistant in Torfaen, said: “My son is disabled with cerebral palsy on benefits and lives in a bungalow on his own.

“His gas and electric have gone up from £85pm to £185pm and he’s asked me when he should put the heating on.

The cost of living is rising across the country

“I am worrying how I will keep subsidising him on the money I earn. It’s not feasible.

“If it wasn’t for Universal Credit, I wouldn’t be able to live in my flat, but I am contemplating moving in with him.

“The government doesn’t understand the cost-of-living crisis. They don’t seem to care and are deceitful.

“It is heart-breaking to see my son in this position.”

UNISON held a cost of living crisis rally at the Raddisson Blu Hotel, Cardiff, on Thursday.

Dominic MacAskill, UNISON Cymru/Wales regional secretary said: “Our latest survey has tragically revealed the threat of homelessness, hunger and in-work poverty is now an every-day reality for public service workers and their families in Wales.

“Thousands of UNISON-organised workers across all public services in Wales are feeling undervalued, underpaid and overwhelmed.

“We are living under a Tory Westminster government whose ‘mini’ budget overtly benefits the richest members of society at the same time as undermining the needs of the vast majority of people.

“There is now a stark division between them and us and a pressing need for a broader trade union and labour movement led socialist response.”