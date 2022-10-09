By law any business selling food in Wales is given a hygiene rating between zero and five, depending on inspection.

Zero means urgent improvement is necessary and five means standards are excellent.

The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales in March 2013 and includes pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops.

There are 26 establishments across Caerphilly that have a hygiene rating of 1.

Here are five of the places in Caerphilly who scored 1:

Up Market Family Butchers:

Up Market Family Butchers had their last inspection on August 12, 2022.

The food safety officer found that major improvement was necessary in the management of food safety and improvement was deemed necessary in the hygienic handling of the food.

1 hygiene rating for Up Market Family Butchers. Picture: Food Standards Agency

The food safety officer found that the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were generally satisfactory. This included having an appropriate layout for ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

A spokesperson for the butchers said: “We are moving to a new premises due to the market being knocked down to build flats.”

Terry’s General Store:

Terry’s General Store, a wine, beer and spirits shop, had their last inspection on January 28, 2019.

The food safety officer found that major improvement was necessary in the management of food safety and improvement was deemed necessary in hygienic food handling.

The store was given a generally satisfactory standard in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

A spokesperson for Terry’s General store said: “It’s not one it's three.”

Yummy Yummy:

Yummy Yummy takeaway/ sandwich shop last had their inspection on September 24, 2019.

Major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of food safety including ensuring food sold or served is safe to eat.

The hygienic food handling was given a standard of generally satisfactory.

The premises was rewarded with a good standard regarding the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

Yummy Yummy were approached for a comment.

The Crafty Cow Bakery:

The Crafty Cow Bakery, a restaurant/café, had their last inspection on August 3, 2022.

The food safety officer found that major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building was generally satisfactory.

The hygienic handling of food was awarded with a good.

The Crafty Cow Bakery were approached for a comment.

Ysgol Feithrin Abertidwr:

Ysgol Feithrin Abertidwr, a caring premises, had their last inspection on May 18, 2022.

The caring premises was awarded a good for the cleanliness and condition of the facilities/ building and hygienic food handling.

However, major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of food.

Ysgol Feithrin Abertidwr were approached for a comment.