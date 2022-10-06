Residents in Blaenavon have voiced concerns over the taste of their tap water and are being forced to drink only bottled water.

According to residents Welsh Water have offered to reimburse them with any bottled water they buy.

A spokesperson for Welsh Water said: "We are aware that some customers in the Blaenavon area are noticing a musty or earthy like taste to their water at the moment.

“We have investigated and found that it is linked to the effects the dry and hot weather has had on the water in the reservoir serving the area.

"We have processes in place to deal with the situation and supplies should return to normal within the next few days.

“We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused”.

Ethel Whiting said: “The taste is like nothing else I’ve ever experienced, its pure mould tasting.

“Welsh Water have done a number of different things: they said that it’s a naturally occurring issue in the water due to the hot weather we had this summer and that it’s perfectly safe to drink.

Ethel's stack of bottled water picture: Ethel Whiting

“The problem is that myself and other residents can’t actually drink it, it’s so foul.”

Ethel expressed that being reimbursed for bottled water is not a good long – term solution either financially or ecologically.

“Other residents are reporting that even their pets are unable to drink the water and are turning their noses up at their water bowls," said Ethel.

“I have two young children so we are providing bottled water for all four of us.

“Long term bottled water isn’t suitable for young children either due to sodium content.

“We are looking into water filtration systems but their costing anywhere between £200 and £400.”

In a Facebook post Andrea Roberts expressed that the water turned cloudy when she boiled it and her dogs have given her strange looks.