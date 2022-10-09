A duo has been handmaking delicious delights for the community at their business since 2019.

Cake Confection, situated on 35 The Walk, owed by Sian Bessant and Carla Haine was founded through the pairs passion of baking and cake decorating.

The pair bake cakes and pastries on the premises daily and make celebration cakes to order.

Inside awaits tasty treats picture: Sian Bessant

Sian Bessant said: “Myself and Carla worked together under someone else for some years previously, our passion is baking and cake decorating.

“When this premise became available, we thought it made sense to go on this new venture together.

“We are both experienced and love what we do.

Stunning handmade cake picture: Sian Bessant

“We have a small seating area inside and outside seating is available.”

Thanks to building a good consumer base Cake Confection has been able to get through the rising cost of living.

Sian said: “The good consumer base has helped us to get through the challenges of covid and now the economic issues we are facing.

Selection of spooky treats picture: Sian Bessant

“We see new customers regularly and we are constantly striving to try new things and keep up with the current trends.

“We offer tea/ coffee and cake – we also sell Sidolis soft scoop ice cream.

One of the talented duo's masterpieces picture: Sian Bessant

“We are currently taking order for Halloween and Christmas.”

Prior to covid Cake Confection ran a small cupcake workshop for children which they hope to offer again soon.