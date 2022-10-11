FINDING somewhere to live can be a fraught business at the best of times - but one man was left shocked when he visited a property he had put down a rental deposit for to find a dead rat in the conservatory.

Ivor McCann was helping a friend find somewhere to live, and when they found a suitable house in Gwent Street, Pontypool, earlier this month they put down a £1,300 deposit - without visiting it beforehand.

Mr McCann said: “I have known my friend for over 50 years, and I don’t want anything happening to her."

But when Mr McCann actually visited the building - which was being let out by agents Premier Properties for £625 a month - he was shocked at the state of it.

Ivor outside the back entrance picture: Newsquest

Ivor McCann outside the bank entrance

The windows were rotted, the bath was stinking, floor boards were broken and tiles were falling off - and there was even a dead rat in the middle of the conservatory.

Dead rat in the conservatory picture: Ivor McCann

Dead rat in the conservatory. Picture: Ivor McCann

“The place is absolutely stinking, said Mr McCann. "I have never seen something so disgusting.

“My garage and stables are cleaner than that house.

“I used to work on Cardiff drains and deal with dirt, but I’ve never seen a toilet like that in all my life.”

When Mr McCann proceeded to the back entrance, he found the garden absolutely full of dumped waste.

Not fit for a bath picture: Ivor McCann

Not fit for a bath. Picture: Ivor McCann

“The water taps wouldn’t work but you couldn’t wash the dirt out there anyway," said Mr McCann.

Damage around the window picture: Ivor McCann

Damage around the window picture: Ivor McCann

“Outside there was junk stacked up – they said the boxes were going to be cleared up, but they weren’t.

“The outside is all rotted, it’s completely falling apart, and the door has no lock meaning the house is unlocked.

Dirt and disrepair around the plug socket picture: Ivor McCann

Dirt and disrepair around the plug socket picture: Ivor McCann

“I wouldn’t even put my dogs in there.”

The pair were returned the £1,300 deposit last week.

Premier Properties were contacted for a comment.