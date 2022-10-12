A CAKE business in Cwmbran has been dishing up homemade delights for the community since 2018.

While she first started baking as a hobby, Clare Bond quit her job four years ago to set up Chloes Cupcakes - named after her daughter - from her home in Croesyceiliog.

Ms Bond specialises in cakes in easy-to-transport cups.

Selection of Clare's cake in pots picture: Clare Bond

Selection of Clare Bond's cakes in pots. Picture: Clare Bond

Ms Bond said: “I initially did my cake in cups as cake in a jar, but with these trying times and rising costs jars became expensive to buy so decided to use cups as a cheaper option and a way of not increasing my costs.

“Customers get more cake too.

“They are layers of sponge, for example the triple choc is layers of chocolate sponge, chocolate ganache and chocolate buttercream.

Clare also does trifle cake in pots picture: Clare Bond

Clare Bond also does trifle cake in pots. Picture: Clare Bond

“I got the idea from how amazing milkshakes look in these cups, so I thought, why not cake?”

Among the other delicious cakes on offer are buttercream celebration cakes, cupcakes, numerous flavours of rocky road, cookie pies, hot chocolate spoons, trifles, lollies and novelty chocolates.

Ms Bond said that, with the rising cost of living, she had noticed a slight drop in business, but thankfully people still know they deserve treats.

Gorgeous birthday cake picture: Clare Bond

Gorgeous birthday cake. Picture: Clare Bond

Clare Bond regularly has a stall at Greenmeadow Community Farm on the first Sunday of the month, and also takes part in various pop-up markets.

She said: “There are certainly benefits to working for yourself, no worrying about when you can book yourself time off and certainly not having to commute every day is a bonus.

“On the downside however is that if you don't work you don't earn.

Clare - The woman behind the cakes picture: Clare Bond

Clare Bond - the woman behind the cakes. Picture: Clare Bond

“I can also work a lot more hours each day and sometimes reply and receive messages well into the evenings.

“I do however enjoy all that I do and love to see and hear how pleased people are when they get a delivery of goodies or collect cakes from me.

“It makes it all worthwhile.”

Spooky delights picture: Clare Bond

Spooky delights picture: Clare Bond

As the spooky season approaches Ms Bond will be offering Hallowe'en cupcakes and lollies.