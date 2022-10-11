BLAENAVON'S Big Pit will shine brightly in pink, purple and teal on Thursday as part of a UK-wide charity campaign.

The head gear at the historic mine will join 23 other landmarks across the UK to ‘Shine a Light’ on Secondary Breast Cancer Day.

The colours represent Make 2nds Count – a patient and family focused charity which supports men and women living with secondary breast cancer.

Heather Moffitt, a trustee of Make 2nds Count who is living with Stage 4 (metastatic) breast cancer, said: “We desperately need people to be aware of this forgotten form of breast cancer.

Blaenavon's Big Pit will soon shine bright

“We need to change the narrative and raise so much more awareness around the signs and symptoms of this disease.

“Secondary breast cancer is incurable and without further research and education, this disease will continue to destroy the lives of so many.

“That’s why we’ve joined forces with venues across the UK to mark a moment and Shine a Light on this disease and the important work that needs to be done.”

Camera Obscura, Granton Gas Tower, The Balmoral, Caird Hall and Blackpool Tower are some of the other landmarks that will shine bright.

The ‘Shine a Light on Secondaries’ campaign aims to highlight the lack of awareness and support available for patients and their loved ones across the UK living with incurable cancer.

A recent YouGov survey found that 29 per cent of UK adults are either diagnosed or know a friend or family member living with secondary breast cancer and felt that research and support were insufficient and not readily available.