A NEW well-being project is being introduced at Cefn Fforest Miners Institute.

The project aims to stimulate talk about the institute through mediums of art including stories, painting and acting.

The Friends of Cefn Fforest Miners Institute Well-Being of Future Generations Project aims to improve the social, economic, environmental, and cultural well-being of the community.

Currently volunteers at Cefn Fforest Miners Welfare Hall are trying to get its dance hall ready for use.

Marina in the miner's hall. Picture: Marina Chacon Dawson (Image: Marina Chacon Dawson)

Labour Councillor Marina Chacon Dawson, for Cefn Fforest and Pengam, said: “We are encouraging kids to get involved – some kids are doing a plastering course.

“They were shown how to do plastering on the ceiling of the institute, if you get the teenage kids involved then they are going to have an invested interest in the place.

“It gives them something to care about and be part of and we hope they will then carry the institute on.

“The project aims to improve people’s well–being, the building promotes talk about the institute.

Marina's son in the hall picture: Marina Chacon Dawson (Image: Marina Chacon Dawson)

“The institute should be saved because it’s so important for the history of Wales and the struggles people have faced and we still have today.

“Ever since I have known the Institute it has not been in use which is such a shame.”

With a fully redeveloped building The Friends of Cefn Fforest Miners Institute will contribute to Welsh Government, Caerphilly County Borough Council and the Caerphilly Public Service Board’s seven strategic well-being and sustainability aims in the following ways:

A Healthier Wales – by providing local people with opportunities to improve their health and well-being at the Institute through fitness, exercise, dance, healthy eating/living, therapeutic interventions, outreach services and social services etc.

A More Equal Wales – By making education, training and enterprise available to all and through the delivery of employability skills and opportunities for personal capacity building and self-development.

A Prosperous Wales – through the provision of opportunities for education, training, employment and volunteering, particularly, though not exclusively, in STEM subjects, digital media and the creative technologies, skills development and social enterprise.

A Wales of Cohesive Communities – through community events and activities that promote social inclusion, community participation and citizenship.

A Wales of Thriving Culture and Language – by promoting heritage learning and cultural activities such as Welsh language, music, arts, theatre and festivals.

A Resilient Wales – through the design and redevelopment of the building which will integrate sustainable materials and energy usage to ensure that it has as low a carbon footprint as possible. Such as: high quality insolation, efficient heating systems, automatic lighting, passive heating and lighting where applicable.

A Globally Responsible Wales – by promoting sustainable living and consideration of the impacts of climate change within the design, development and subsequent activities within the building and the dissemination of relevant information and activities within the community for the promotion of positive behaviour change.

Currently Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations is helping the group apply for lottery funding.

Inside the miner's hall. Picture: Marina Chacon Dawson (Image: Marina Chacon Dawson)

In a bid to get the Institute up and running Cllr Dawson will be parachuting to save the Miners Hall on Sunday, November 13.

She said: “I am excited and nervous at the time.

“I go out at 8 o’clock in the morning and do training – I will be strapped to somebody.

“My husband and son will be watching me jump.

"I hope this will be something that will stick in people's minds and help the project have some recognition.

"I have been in involved with the institute since the group's inspection in May 2019."

You can visit Cllr Dawson's crowd funding page here.