CAERPHILLY Castle will be closed for ten days later this month while scaffolding is removed.
The Grade I-listed castle, which dates back to the 13th century, will be closed between Monday and Friday on the weeks beginning Monday, October 17, and Monday, October 24, to allow the safe removal of scaffolding from the inner east gatehouse.
It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays as normal.
The removal of the scaffolding is part of a £5 million project to enhance the visitor experience and conserve the castle.
Insight into the regeneration plans
A spokesman from Cadw said: “The completed work, including conservation work, replacement windows, as well as a new weatherproof roof coating and paving to allow visitors to access the rooftop, was also done to prevent water ingress ahead of the main work on the castle, which is due to commence in the new year.”
Caerphilly Castle standing tall picture: Paul Holt
Caerphilly Castle is Wales’ largest, and a new visitor centre, refurbished shop and bridges and improved access works are also part of the plans.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here