ELDERLY residents at a housing complex in Gwent have been left without heating or hot water for more than a month - just as the cold weather begins to set in.

Castle Court in Pontywaun, Crosskeys, is currently home to 10 residents, with the oldest aged 92.

The site is due to be demolished and residents are in the process of being moved elsewhere - but those still there are living without heating, with the building's system deemed by Caerphilly Borough Council to be "beyond repair".

Colleen Phillips, 70, who has lived in the complex for eight years, said she has resorted to using an electric heater for the past four years due to the pipes banging when she turned the central heating on.

Ms Phillip's mini heater picture: Collen Phillips

“We have had no heating or hot water for over a month – I thought they honestly don’t care," she said.

“They’ve made me feel what’s the point of going on.

“I wonder how much life I’ve got left in me - I’ve got disabilities and I walk with a stick.

“They came round us and gave us fan heaters, but I’ve got my own heater.

“The oldest gentleman here is 92 – he’s partially sighted and deaf, it was so cold in his bedroom that he couldn’t sleep, and he can’t see to plug the fan in."

The complex has been sold for houses and residents are currently being moved out of the building.

A council spokesman confirmed that that there are plans for a new build scheme to replace the existing site.

The spokesman said: “The council is fully engaged with the remaining tenants to identify suitable alternative accommodation as quickly as possible.

“It is important to note that tenants have access to hot water in their showers, temporary heating appliances and immersion heaters, however the heating system has been determined to be beyond repair.”