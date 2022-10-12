A NEW dessert business is to open in Pontypool very soon.

Opening on St Mary Street, Griffithstown, Desert Queen will open its doors on October 24.

Owner Claire Evans, who specialises in baking gluten free treats, converted her garage into a catering kitchen to bake her handmade delights.

Selection of Claire's tempting cakes picture: Claire Evans

Selection of Claire Evans' tempting cakes. Picture: Claire Evans

Ms Evans said: “My dad got diagnosed with coeliacs disease about 10 years ago and was so upset when trying products from the supermarkets which then wasn't a massive range. The range they did have had no moisture and was dry.

Claire and her nephew baking picture: Claire Evans

Claire Evans and her nephew baking. Picture: Claire Evans

“Over these last 10 years I've developed a good range of good quality and as close to the real taste as possible desserts and cakes to give more options for people with coeliac.

Profiterole chocolate and caramel cake picture: Claire Evans

Profiterole chocolate and caramel cake. Picture: Claire Evans

“It's important to me that coeliac suffers can get good products which tastes good and have a choice.

“Fresh cream choux buns I've not seen in any supermarket local to me, and that's the type of product I can supply.”

Ms Evans expressed her love for baking and has gained qualifications in cooking.

Festive Paris-Brest picture: Claire Evans

Festive Paris-Brest. Picture: Claire Evans

“All my products, gluten free or not, are all handmade. I used quality ingredients and the recipes I use are all my own that I've worked hard to develop for years," she said.

Dessert Queen supplies on a delivery collection basis – pre-orders and daily products are also available.