AN AWARD-WINNING tanning studio has fallen victim to the rising energy costs, and has announced it is closing its doors after six years.

Radiance Tanning in Cardiff Road, Caerphilly, won Best Tanning Salon in Wales two years in a row. But now, with energy costs rising to previously-unheard-of levels, owner Calvin Evans-Morgan has announced the business will close on Monday, October 31.

Mr Evans-Morgan said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken at the decision but unfortunately the combined issues of the pandemic, cost of living and crazy rising costs have destroyed a business I have loved for the past six years.

Radiance Tanning will soon close. Picture: Calvin Evans-Morgan

“Our busiest periods are during summer months with customers getting pre-tans before their holidays, but with the Covid-19 pandemic grounding flights and closing businesses month after month we simply couldn’t survive another winter as we had no savings from the summer months.

“Over the past six months our utility bills have increased by over 300 per cent, this is simply impossible to survive.

“The decision wasn’t made lightly, but with the intense pressures of financial stress straining on my mental health I had to choose, and my health comes before wealth.

“The past six years of business have been amazing; the staff and customers made the business it is today and I just want to personally thank every single person who has graced us at Radiance.”

Mr Evans-Morgan said all staff at Radiance have secured jobs at other businesses.