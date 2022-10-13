IT’S nearly the most wonderful time of the year again - and Cwmbran's famous Festive store is getting into the Christmas spirit early this year.

The store, which has been selling everything you need to turn your home into a show-stopping Christmas wonderland for the past 30 years, is set to open its doors on Saturday - two weeks earlier than usual.

Welsh rugby stars Lee Byrne, Shane Williams and James Hook will be at the opening from 9am until 11.30am with signed copies of their low-alcohol gin brand available to buy.

Jonathan Hughes marketing director at Cwmbran Festive said: “This year we have made the space even more magical.

“We have a much wider range of trees, dress tress on display, Christmas lighting and more colour themes.

“We have even got a little post box to post letters to Santa.

Christmas is coming picture: Newsquest

“People are looking for inspiration from dress trees, looking for a bargain regarding outdoor lighting and tree lighting.

“I am really proud of everyone within the business who has worked together to create this Christmas experience.

“We are specialists in Christmas, we have been getting this ready for months.”

Mr Hughes who has worked at Cwmbran festive for 12 years expressed that the opening day always attracts long queues.

The opening hours for the store are:

Monday–Wednesday: 10am-6pm;

Thursday: 10am-7pm;

Friday–Saturday: 10am-6pm;

Sunday: 10am-4pm.

Months of preparation has gone into getting the outlet ready picture: Newsquest

And there's more festive secrets behind the scenes, with Cwmbran Festive also home to the biggest tinsel factory in Europe.

Mr Hughes said: “All the tinsel is made here in Wales – we have the biggest factory in Europe.

“We are a business-to-business operation – we supply garden centres, department stores and export some products.

“The customers can’t wait to get in here – this is the Christmas countdown.

“It looks fantastic when it looks like this you can’t help but be inspired.

“Our 2024 range starts to be built in January.”

The outlet has sections of different colour themes throughout picture: Newsquest

Cheryl Roach, who runs the tinsel factory, has worked at Cwmbran Festive for over 23 years.

She said: “I am hopeful, we have put a lot into it this year because last year we had a lot of negative feedback on Facebook.

“People said they wanted the big, decorated trees so we have put a lot of effort into bringing them back and making it look more upmarket.”

Cwmbran Festive also has an online shop which sells a wider range of products and some outlet items.