AN ABANDONED housing development in Ebbw Vale is no closer to being completed - despite residents being told building work would begin again this month.

Building work on new social housing at the Glanffrwd development in Ebbw Vale began two years ago - but came to a sudden stop in July 2021 when contractors WRW Construction went into administration.

In August the Argus reported that Tai Calon, which is managing the site, told residents living around the site that a new contractor would be appointed in September, and work would begin again in October.

However, two weeks into October, no such work has stated.

Glanffrwd development picture: Newsquest

A statement from Tai Calon regarding the Glanffrwd site said: “We have extended the tender period at the request of the contractors bidding for the work.

“We are currently reviewing the bids to complete the works at Glanffrwd, carrying out some final checks and working through the approval process set by our internal governance requirements.

“We will be in a position to appoint a contractor very soon, and works are intended to start on site within the next six weeks.”

Ray Stevens lives in the area and has unable to use the pavement around his home for the past 18 months - meaning it is difficult for his wife Sandra, who is in a wheelchair, to get out and about.

“We have received no update – everyone is in the dark," he said.

“Three weeks ago, the lady in charge of the development knocked on my door and said the footpath in front of my property would be repaired and the ground in front of the house would be flattened out.

Ray Stevens picture: Newsquest

“This has not been done.

“We do not believe anything Tai Calon says.”

The houses around the development are a mixture of privately-owned and social housing.