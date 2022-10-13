A BATTLE of Britain Exhibition recognising the largest air battle in history is being held in Abertillery this week.

The Wales and the Battle of Britain Historical Exhibition opened at the Blaina Institute on Monday, October 10, and will be there until Fridaym October 14.

It tells the story of the role Wales played in the Battle of Britain.

Town Mayor, Councillor Lilian Harris and Air Commodore Adrian Williams at the exhibition picture: Michael Lloyd Williams

The exhibition was opened by Town Mayor, Cllr Lilian Harris and Air Commodore Adrian Williams, Air Officer Wales.

Air Commodore Williams said: “The exhibition tells a story that will enable Welsh people, of all ages, to come along and find out more about what happened in the skies and on the ground during wartime.

“Uniquely, it focuses on the Welsh aircrew who fought, telling their stories and heroism to a modern Welsh audience.

“By visiting the exhibition, individuals will also have the opportunity to pay their respects to the ‘Welsh Fallen’ and to those who eventually returned home to their loved ones.

Artefacts on show picture: Michael Lloyd Williams

“It will also give the opportunity to celebrate the many different ways Welsh people and communities contributed to the war effort during the Battle of Britain."

Artefacts and photographs will be on display alongside what happened in the skies and on the ground during wartime.

The Wales and the Battle of Britain Touring Exhibition was created to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain in 2020, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Look inside the exhibition picture: Michael Lloyd Williams

