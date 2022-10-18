A NEW therapy and holistic centre in Pontypool is going from strength to strength.

Sisters Janette Wyatt and Frances Cavanagh previously worked in the industry separately but decided to join forces and tackle a wider wellbeing approach.

Janette’s business is My Own Mind whilst Frances’ is In Touch Therapies.

Frances and Janette outside their new business picture: Janette Wyatt

Frances and Janette outside their new business picture: Janette Wyatt

The therapy centre opened its door in March this year on Commercial Street, Pontypool and aims to help with people’s mind and body.

Frances, a qualified therapist said: “To know you have made a positive difference to the quality of life for others is extremely rewarding.

“I feel very proud to have a growing client base with some travelling to me from Newport.

“It’s always been a passion and I’ve been driven and determined to have my own business especially expanding to take on a premises together through Covid and now with the economic crisis.

Frances inside the new holistic therapy centre picture: Janette Wyatt

Frances inside the new holistic therapy centre picture: Janette Wyatt

“We have overcome these hurdles as now people are more aware that taking care of their wellbeing is so important.

“I love what I do, and no day feels like work.”

Frances expressed that their combined expertise offers a personal and natural way to improve the well – being of others on a physical and psychological level.

A glimpse inside picture: Janette Wyatt

A glimpse inside picture: Janette Wyatt

Massage, reflexology, aromatherapy, holistic facial and hopi ear candling are some of the various complementary therapies Frances provides.

Janette said: “It’s very important to me to help people feel better in their lives.

“I order Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) for a wide range of mental health difficulties.

The new business opened in March picture: Janette Wyatt

The new business opened in March picture: Janette Wyatt

“It’s very rewarding owning your own business and I really enjoy the flexibility of being my own boss.”

Janette is open Monday, Tuesdays and Thursdays whilst Frances works Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – she also offers late appointments on Wednesday.