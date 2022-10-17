SEARCHING for a new job can be difficult, so if you are currently looking for your next role in Gwent then you have come to the right place.

Here at the Argus, we have put together a list of all the companies who have said they are looking for new employees Gwent.

The Range: Blaenau Gwent

The Range has submitted plans for a new store to open in Brynmawr - creating 63 jobs in the area.

The Range is planned to move into the former Peacocks and current Home Bargains store in Brynmawr picture: Google Street View

The Range is planned to move into the former Peacocks and current Home Bargains store in Brynmawr. Picture: Google Street View

The plans state that 63 full and part-time jobs will be created, and consultation documents state: “The applicant has a policy of recruiting locally within the communities which will be served by the store and employment opportunities will be available with flexible working hours and in a range of positions.”

Currently the retail unit is vacant – the proposed store would take over the former Peacocks site.

Platform Resourcing: Across Gwent

Manufacturing company Platform Resourcing currently has 15 positions available across Gwent.

The company, which is located in Cardiff Bay, is currently expanding its team across South Wales.

Burger King: Cwmbran

The arrival of the fast–food chain in Cwmbran will create about 30 local jobs, the company has said.

Burger King sign picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Burger King has signed a 10-year lease and will move into food retail unit 23 North Walk.

Candour Talent: across Gwent

An Ebbw Vale business that started at owner Matthew Burkitt’s kitchen counter in 2016 currently has six vacancies across Gwent.

Matthew Burkitt, Managing Director of Candour Talent picture: Chloe Meredith

Matthew Burkitt, Managing Director of Candour Talent. Picture: Chloe Meredith

The recruitment agency currently has offices in Ebbw Vale, Blackwood and Newport and is set to open a new office in Bridgend – creating more jobs.

Candour Talent is the third fastest growing company in the whole of Wales.

Outsource: Pontypool

Another recruitment agency, Outsource has three job vacancies in Pontypool.

Outsource, one of the country’s largest independent recruitment companies, is looking for an assistant financial accountant, senior financial accountant, and a legal audit administrator.

For more information on any of these vacancies, contact the companies directly.