LLANDEGFEDD Reservoir is well-known as a great location for water sports - but now there's a range of other action-packed - and dry - activities to get stuck into.
The new Activities Area near the Activity Centre at the lake on the Torfaen-Monmouthshire border now offers archery, laser clay pigeon shooting and axe throwing.
We went along to have a go - see how we got on in the videos below.
Pete Thomas, land-based activity instructor said: “I do an introduction before each event so visitors understand each activity.
“With the archery I like to play games with them – e.g. shoot the colours of the French flag, it really is so much fun.
Pete Thomas at the laser clay pigeon shooting site.
“When you come away from here hopefully it will have given your confidence a boost by hitting a target.
“The archery is very busy with big groups and school groups love it.
“Often, they come off the water and do a land-based activity, we don't let them near the axes if they’re too little – we like them to be about 12.
Testing our aim at axe throwing
“We take archers from age 6 and was 89 is the oldest I’ve had.”
Mr Thomas said the axe throwing has only been in operation for six weeks, and recently £2,000 has been invested in storage facilities, with plans to put a roof over the archery and axe-throwing areas.
Activity manager Hannah Trent said: “It’s great to be able to offer year-round activities which give visitors the chance to try something a bit different.
“We wanted to make the packages affordable and are offering three activities for the price of two with a café voucher included.
“We hope to see lots of families and groups of friends having a go. We are also hoping to attract hen and stag parties too.
“From October 29-31 there’s Hallowe'en themed activities, with pumpkin laser shooting, spooky archery, pumpkin carving and a Hallowe'en scavenger hunt.
“Later in the week the theme changes to wildlife.
"From November 1-4 activity days include making your own bug hotel or bird feeder, a woodland sculpture trail, archery and laser clay shooting.”
The water sports and fishing site at the lake are closed between November and February.
