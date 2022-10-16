LLANDEGFEDD Reservoir is well-known as a great location for water sports - but now there's a range of other action-packed - and dry - activities to get stuck into.

The new Activities Area near the Activity Centre at the lake on the Torfaen-Monmouthshire border now offers archery, laser clay pigeon shooting and axe throwing.

We went along to have a go - see how we got on in the videos below.

Pete Thomas, land-based activity instructor said: “I do an introduction before each event so visitors understand each activity.

“With the archery I like to play games with them – e.g. shoot the colours of the French flag, it really is so much fun.

Pete Thomas at the laser clay pigeon shooting site picture: Newsquest

Pete Thomas at the laser clay pigeon shooting site.

“When you come away from here hopefully it will have given your confidence a boost by hitting a target.

“The archery is very busy with big groups and school groups love it.

“Often, they come off the water and do a land-based activity, we don't let them near the axes if they’re too little – we like them to be about 12.

Testing our aim at axe throwing picture: Newsquest

Testing our aim at axe throwing

“We take archers from age 6 and was 89 is the oldest I’ve had.”

Mr Thomas said the axe throwing has only been in operation for six weeks, and recently £2,000 has been invested in storage facilities, with plans to put a roof over the archery and axe-throwing areas.

Activity manager Hannah Trent said: “It’s great to be able to offer year-round activities which give visitors the chance to try something a bit different.

“We wanted to make the packages affordable and are offering three activities for the price of two with a café voucher included.

“We hope to see lots of families and groups of friends having a go. We are also hoping to attract hen and stag parties too.

“From October 29-31 there’s Hallowe'en themed activities, with pumpkin laser shooting, spooky archery, pumpkin carving and a Hallowe'en scavenger hunt.

“Later in the week the theme changes to wildlife.

"From November 1-4 activity days include making your own bug hotel or bird feeder, a woodland sculpture trail, archery and laser clay shooting.”

The water sports and fishing site at the lake are closed between November and February.