A Torfaen resident has taken matters into her own hands and painted over the graffiti on the subway that connects Greenmeadow and Fairwater.

Last year Torfaen Play workers and volunteers painted the subways but unfortunately they were vandalised recently.

Alyson Davies, a Greenmeadow resident, has painted over the graffiti in hope that the subway will not fall victim to vandalism again and to encourage people to take pride in their area.

Alyson Davies has spray painted over the graffiti picture: Alyson Davies

Ms Davies said: “The subway seems to be the place for youngsters to hang out either spraying the walls, smashing bottles, or setting fire to the lights in the last two years.

“I have repainted this several times and each time it has been graffitied again.

“This time I have taken a different approach – I make sure I’m there when the kids come out of school, so they see me doing it and sometimes the kids stop and have a chat.

The subway fell victim to graffiti picture: Alyson Davies

“I have drawn hearts on the floor for them to sign and painted messages like thank you for taking pride in our area and be kind.

“We can only live in hope.”

Ms Davies expressed that some school children thank her for the work she does.