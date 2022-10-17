A new Mexican street food stall is set to open in Newport Market next week bringing the heart of Mexico and Texas to the city centre.

Bab Haus Mex opens in Newport Market on October 28. The small family business specialises in burritos, nachos, wraps, loaded fries and frozen margaritas.

The company already has successful businesses at Goodsheds in Barry and HQ Smoke shop in Bedwas.

Leyli Homayoonfar, manager of Bab Haus Mex, is delighted to extend her business to Newport Market after success with the Barry and Bedwas businesses.

She said: “We already have a relationship with the landlord, and we have loved being with Goodsheds. We have our production kitchen in Bedwas, and we love Newport.

Babs Haus Mex

“It made sense to open there as we have so many of our customers that travel to our other sites that are from Newport, and they are delighted we are coming closer to them.

“We have a lovely response from customers with a good customer base in Newport, so we are really keen to get in there.”

Since re-opening after its redevelopment in March, Newport Market has seen many new small independent businesses open their doors.

The Mexican Street food stall is the latest independent business to open in the food court and Ms Homayoonfar believes the market is the perfect location to open their third place.

Babs Haus Mex

She added: “The redevelopment of the market is beautiful; the new market is great for Newport and what is needed for the city.

“It’s fantastic for small independent business like us to establish themselves. It’s a chance for us to branch out and we are really looking forward to it. We hope we make a success of it.”