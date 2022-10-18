Work is well underway on Cwmbran’s new Burger King.

The store now has the famous Burger King signage and posters advertising new jobs.

It is estimated that the fast- food chains arrival to Cwmbran will create about 30 local jobs.

Last week the Argus reported that Burger King’s plan to come to Cwmbran had been given the green light by planning officers and permission to operate and make necessary alterations to the outside of the building.

The fast - food giants store is taking shape picture: Newsquest

The firm, founded in 1954, will move into the food retail unit at 23 North Walk –formerly Caspian Fish Bar which closed its doors in June.

The fast-food chain has signed a 10-year lease with the shopping centre's owners, property and investment company LCP.

Speaking to the Argus earlier this month LCP asset manager Alex Williams said: “Burger King is a welcome addition to the food and beverage offer at Cwmbran Centre and it comes on the back of a number of new tenants bringing their brands here, increasing the range and breadth of shops that shoppers can enjoy."

Posters have gone up picture: Newsquest

The restaurant will be open from 6am to 11pm Monday – Sunday which are in line with the nearby McDonalds.

Burger King’s arrival to Cwmbran is part of a bumper year for the shopping centre who has welcomed 17 new tenants this year.

The Loungers Group is also preparing to open a new bar and restaurant, the Carro Lounge, in Gwent Square which has stood empty since 2012.