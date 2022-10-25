TRADERS at Caerphilly’s 100-year-old indoor market have hit out against a decision to close it and redevelop it into homes and offices.

Traders feel that the council blocked improvements, encouraged businesses to go elsewhere and forced people out.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the indoor market building, which is privately owned by West way Properties, will be purchased by the council and redeveloped into a mixed-use space including flats and offices.

Daniel Ball said: “I’m disgusted by what’s happened– it’s not that we don’t want any progression in the town but it’s the way they’re going about it.

Daniel at his desk in the market picture: Daniel Ball

Daniel at his desk in the market picture: Daniel Ball

“There is little to no relevant retail businesses to accommodate the residents or the possible tourists who might wish to shop here on their visits to the castle.

“Caerphilly Indoor Market has the potential to rival the likes of the success Pontypridd indoor market.

“They delayed and obstructed the building’s owners from commencing refurbishments citing administrative obstacles such as the need for bat surveys and nesting protected bird surveys.

“This has kept the market in a state of disrepair.”

Mr Ball has worked at Caerphilly’s indoor market for five years at Ed’s Attic Records.

Mr Ball said: “Lines are painted yellow on the roads which means we can’t legally load into the market so we have to carry our loads into the market.

“Traffic wardens are also very dominant where we live – it's as if they want to catch us out.

“They have killed the high street and forced people out - this thriving town is to fall in to a state of decay.”

The market's ceiling picture: Daniel Ball

The market's ceiling picture: Daniel Ball

The indoor market is to be replaced with housing.

Kevin Grant, owner of Tackle and Bait in the market, said: "They told us we would be shutting in May.

"The summer is my busiest months, I have made £90 in nine weeks and am averaging £10 a week because of what they have done.

"They have spoiled my business – I am probably going to have to close my business in the next month because I can't survive.

"It killed me - I can't believe they’re willing to sacrifice these businesses, there were 20 businesses involved and five have left because of the news.

"I want to shout at somebody."

A managing agent of the market from West Way Properties said: “It was not in it's prime anymore and new stuff has taken over – the traders generally have been struggling for several years.

“It will be a bit of an upheaval for some of the traders.

“These things aren’t working in the same way they were 50-60 years ago and people’s shopping habits have moved on.

“It’s a mixed feeling but overall things need to be brought up to the modern era.”

Last week Caerphilly County Borough Council has unveiled proposals for a new market to be built on Park Lane, just off Cardiff Road, which aims to “put Caerphilly on the map”.