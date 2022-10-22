WHEN you're are travelling along the M4 you may ocassionally need to stop at a service station to grab a bite to eat or a coffee, fill up the car, or just to stretch your legs.

Here at The Argus we have rounded up the service stations along the M4 in South Wales to see how they ranked.

Magor Services

The only motorway service station in Gwent, Magor Services doesn't fare well on Tripadvisor, with an average rating of two out of five.

Customers ranked food, service, value, and atmosphere all 2.5 out of five.

Entrance to Magor services (Image: Newsquest)

Entrance to Magor services

The three most recent reviews scored the services one out of five.

Most recently Philip R said: “It was terrible order McDonald's on the app went in to collect it had to wait 15 mins for meal the coffee was cold when I finally got it, they made the drinks then leave them on the side the staff very rude rather stand there talk to each other than serve the food.”

Located on the M4 at junction 23A, Magor Services is run by Roadchef, and serves both sides of the motorway.

The services has 200 parking spaces available and have well-known brands including McDonalds, Costa and WHSmith.

In a review Sharuss said: “What has happened to these services?

“It’s always so busy yet it’s run down, tired looking, lack of seating for food. In all a very unpleasant experience- take a toilet stop then escape very quickly.”

In 2019 a study of food and drink prices at 21 service stations around the country ranked Magor Services eighth most expensive.

Welcome Break Cardiff Gate:

Located further up the M4, this service station features brands such as Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Waitrose and Krispy Kreme.

There are no reviews for the site on Tripadvisor, but on Facebook it was rated an average of 3.1 out of five, with 17 reviews.

Most recently Stuart Williams left a positive review, he said: “Had a lovely KFC with the family.”

However, Tracey Holland said: “The whole place looked dirty and stunk of sewage.

“Was going to eat in there but decided to leave because it felt like a horrible place.”

Moto services Cardiff West:

Located on junction 33, this service station owned by Moto first opened in 1991.

Burger King, Costa, Greggs and Krispy Kreme are some of the brands available – there is also a Travelodge.

These services scored 2.5 out of five.

Welcome Break Sarn Park services:

This service station as a Days Inn hotel, as well as brands including Subway, WHSmith, Burger King and Starbucks.

There are currently no reviews for the site on Tripadvisor or Facebook.

Roadchef Pont Abraham:

Located on the M4 at junction 49, these services serve both sides of the motorway and are open 24 hours.

McDonalds, Costa, and Esso are some of the brands that you can find here.

Based on 96 TripAdvisor reviews these services scored three out of five.

‘Williamskdn’ said: ‘Stopped off here for toilet stop and quick bite to eat and good choice of options. The services were clean. Staff were helpful and friendly.’

Whilst ‘Hawkins58’ said: ‘The lady behind the counter was extremely rude and just shook her head at everyone who was being served in front of me and was just overall miserable.’

Moto Swansea:

Located on m4’s junction 47 these services are open 24 hours, every day.

Here you can find Costa, Burger King, Greggs and WHSmith.

Based on 56 Facebook reviews these services 2.4 out of 5.

Antonio Costa said: ‘Old services but nice and clean.

“I'm very happy and staff were friendly.”

According to a Transport Focus survey Hartshead Moor East on the M62 is Britain’s worst motorway service.

According to the survey the top five worst services were:

1. Hartshead Moor East (M62);

2. Lancaster South (M6);

3. Charnock Richard South (M6);

4. Birchanger Green (M11);

5. Warwick South (M40).