TEN new apprentices have joined the team reponsible for carrying out repairs and improvements to council-run housing in Caerphilly.

The new apprentices at Caerphilly Homes cover a number of different trades including electricians, plumbers, plasterers and carpenters to support its repairs and improvements services.

A further nine apprentices were appointed by the team responsible for housing services at Caerphilly County Borough in January.

The new apprentices. Picture: Caerphilly County Borough Council

Cllr Shayne Cook, the council’s cabinet member for housing, said “As well as providing invaluable opportunities for those embarking on their careers to gain on-the-job experience, apprenticeships help us ensure the wealth of skills, knowledge and experience we have within Caerphilly Homes is retained for the benefit of our tenants.

“It’s also really positive to see this year’s cohort reflecting our modern society, with more female apprentices joining. I’d like to wish each one of our apprentices the very best in their new roles and thank Robert Price for their generous donations to support them on their journeys.”

To get the new apprentices started in their new careers Robert Price, the council’s single source supply partner, supplied them with tool kits.

Molly Pike, marketing director at Robert Price, said: “Robert Price is delighted to support this cohort of new apprentices with their starting tools.

“This is an exciting time for the guys and girls, and we look forward to working with them all as they develop their skills and experience.

“Apprenticeships are a great way to begin a journey as a professional tradesperson and we would encourage anyone who is interested in pursuing a trade to explore apprenticeship opportunities in their local area.”