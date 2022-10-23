WHETHER you're in a rush or just don't feel like cooking, stopping for a drive-through is always an option when you need something to eat.

And thankfully for fans of fast food, McDonald's has a number of drive-through branches across Gwent. And we've rounded up all the hygiene ratings for every McDonalds drive-through - or 'drive-thru' as they insist on calling it - in the area.

The Food Standards Agency rank businesses from zero -meaning urgent improvement is necessary - and five – meaning hygiene standards are very good.

The inspections are carried out by the relevant local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

Businesses in Wales are also required to display their hygiene ratings.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;

Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

Pencarn Way, Duffryn, Newport: food hygiene rating five

The drive-through in Duffryn was last inspected January 31, 2020.

The food safety officer found that the management of food was very good.

The cleanliness and condition of the building and facilities, plus the hygienic food handling, were also scored good.

Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Newport – food hygiene rating five

This branch was last inspected on March 26, 2019, and scored very good across the three elements inspected.

Lyne Road, Newport – food hygiene rating five

Lyne Road’s drive-through was last inspected on June 20, 2019.

Similarly, to Harlech Retail Park's drive-through, this McDonald's also scored very good across the board.

Newport Retail Park, Spytty – food hygiene rating five

Last inspected on September 4, 2019, the Spytty branch also got top marks across the board.

Chepstow Road, Newport – food hygiene rating five

This drive-through was one of the most recently-inspected, having been visited on May 12, 2022.

Management of food safety and hygienic food handling were rewarded with a score of very good, while cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were scored good.

Magor Services – food hygiene rating five

Last inspected on May 10, 2022, the food safety officer found that the hygienic food handling and management of food safety were very good.

The establishment scored good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Service Station off the A4042(T), Pontypool – food hygiene rating five

Pontypool’s drive–through was last inspected on July 20, 2022.

Hygienic food handling and management of food safety were found to be very good.

A score of good was given for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway, Newbridge – food hygiene rating five

Last inspected on February 10, 2020, management of food safety was found to be very good.

Hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building scored good.

The Walk, Ebbw Vale - food hygiene rating five

This branch was last inspected on May 16, 2019.

This establishment scored very good in hygienic food handling and management of food safety.

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building scored good.

North Walk, Cwmbran - food hygiene rating five

Last inspected on July 2, 2019, A score of very good was given to the hygienic food handling and management of food safety.

Whilst a score of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.